Adventure-Ready Woman-Owned Wine Brand, SolSummit, Marks Expansion in the Northeast
SolSummit, the pioneering woman-owned wine brand renowned for its adventurous spirit and commitment to quality, proudly announces its expansion into New York and Massachusetts. Founded by Emily Dabish Yahkind, SolSummit is dedicated to crafting exceptional wines from estate-grown grapes, all certified sustainable and vegan-friendly. This strategic expansion underscores the brand's dedication to providing premium wines to enthusiasts across the United States.
SolSummit's philosophy is rooted in exploration and innovation, crafting wines that reflect terroir, creativity, and the occasions for which they were created. With a focus on sustainability and quality, SolSummit has swiftly gained acclaim, capturing the hearts of consumers seeking beautiful products that are high in quality.
"We are thrilled to bring SolSummit wines to the Northeast and share our passion for adventure with a new audience," said Emily Dabish Yahkind, Founder and CEO of SolSummit. "This expansion marks an exciting milestone for us as we continue to push boundaries and introduce our sustainable, estate-grown wines to consumers across the country."
SolSummit's Northeast expansion will involve strategic partnerships to ensure its portfolio of wines, ranging from delicious whites to robust reds, are readily accessible to consumers in the region. Each product reflects SolSummit's commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.
In addition to its beautiful and eye-catching bottles, SolSummit offers three canned items: a California Red Wine Blend, California Sauvignon Blanc, and California Rosé. These convenient options are perfect for on-the-go adventures and outdoor gatherings.
In celebration of this significant milestone, SolSummit will host a series of tasting events and activations throughout the Northeast, inviting consumers to experience its diverse range of wines firsthand. These events will allow wine lovers to engage with the brand and learn more about its unique approach to winemaking.
About SolSummit:
SolSummit is a woman-owned wine brand dedicated to crafting premium wines that embody the spirit of adventure. Founded by Emily Dabish Yahkind, SolSummit's wines are certified sustainable and are all estate-grown from family vineyards. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, SolSummit pushes boundaries in expectations. SolSummit is available in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Michigan, and Colorado.
Emily Dabish Yahkind
248-818-0182
www.solsummitwine.com
