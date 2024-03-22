Adventure-Ready Woman-Owned Wine Brand, SolSummit, Marks Expansion in the Northeast

SolSummit, the pioneering woman-owned wine brand renowned for its adventurous spirit and commitment to quality, proudly announces its expansion into New York and Massachusetts. Founded by Emily Dabish Yahkind, SolSummit is dedicated to crafting exceptional wines from estate-grown grapes, all certified sustainable and vegan-friendly. This strategic expansion underscores the brand's dedication to providing premium wines to enthusiasts across the United States.