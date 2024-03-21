Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Dollar Denominated Bonds of China Evergrande Group

Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase up to $1.5 billion principal amount of certain US Dollar denominated bonds issued by China Evergrande Group. On January 29, 2024, a Hong Kong Court made a winding up order against Evergrande. Investors may have limited opportunity to exit their investment in Evergrande.