Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Dollar Denominated Bonds of China Evergrande Group
Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase up to $1.5 billion principal amount of certain US Dollar denominated bonds issued by China Evergrande Group. On January 29, 2024, a Hong Kong Court made a winding up order against Evergrande. Investors may have limited opportunity to exit their investment in Evergrande.
Minnetonka, MN, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Alternative Liquidity,” or the “Purchaser”), is offering to purchase for cash, up to $1.5 billion in total principal amount of certain US Dollar-denominated bonds of China Evergrande Group (the “Notes”). This Offer is predicated upon the review and execution of appropriate transaction documentation.
On January 29, 2024, a Hong Kong Court issued a winding up order against China Evergrande Group so that liquidators can take control over the company, secure and preserve its assets, and review and formulate a restructuring proposal if they consider that such a course is appropriate. Investors may have limited opportunity to sell their Notes.
The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership focused on providing liquidity to investors in illiquid assets, and is not affiliated with the Issuer. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Notes.
Investors should read the Offer and related material carefully because they contain important information. Investors are urged to consult with financial and other professional advisors before making any decisions regarding the Offer. This announcement is intended as a notification that the Offer has been made and does not constitute an invitation to sell. Any action that any Investor may take in relation to the Offer is only able to be taken once they receive a copy of the Offer which contains the applicable terms and conditions. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer and Assignment Form without charge by visiting http://sellevergrandebonds.com or https://www.alternativeliquidity.net. Investors may also contact Alternative Liquidity by calling them at (888) 884-8796 or emailing info@alternativeliquidty.net.
Contact
