Author Skyler Kent’s New Book, "Feeding the Beast," Follows the Journey of a Poker Dealer Who Vows to Discover the Identity of Her Best Friend’s Killer

Recent release “Feeding the Beast” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Skyler Kent is a thrilling tale of murder that centers around Annie Laine, a croupier at a Florida casino whose life is turned upside down after the tragic murder of her best friend. Desperate for answers, Annie trains to find the killer herself, but must recover from hitting rock bottom in order to do so.