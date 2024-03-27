Author Skyler Kent’s New Book, "Feeding the Beast," Follows the Journey of a Poker Dealer Who Vows to Discover the Identity of Her Best Friend’s Killer
Recent release “Feeding the Beast” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Skyler Kent is a thrilling tale of murder that centers around Annie Laine, a croupier at a Florida casino whose life is turned upside down after the tragic murder of her best friend. Desperate for answers, Annie trains to find the killer herself, but must recover from hitting rock bottom in order to do so.
New York, NY, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Skyler Kent, an award-winning author living in South Florida, has completed her new book, “Feeding the Beast”: a gripping mystery that follows a young poker dealer who must battle her own inner demons in order to solve the murder of her best friend.
“Annie Laine wants more but settles for less,” writes Kent. “She deals poker at River Beach Casino in South Florida, when tragedy and murder smack her in the face. She vows to find out who murdered her best friend, but she drinks herself into oblivion instead of keeping her promise. Finally, Annie reaches her own rock bottom. She picks herself up and begins a fitness program, studies the fighting style of Krav Maga, and becomes a force to be reckoned with. She solves the mystery, and Annie’s journey finally leads to a chance at happiness. Until it doesn’t…”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Skyler Kent’s enthralling tale will keep the pages turning through shocking twists and turns that will have readers guessing right up until the very end. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Kent weaves a mind-bending and absolutely spellbinding experience that readers from all backgrounds and fans of the murder mystery genre won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Feeding the Beast" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
