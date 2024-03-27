JoVoli Clark’s Newly Released "Uniquely You" is a Message of Encouragement for Little Girls Who Take an Interest in Things Not Traditionally Associated with Girlhood
“Uniquely You” from Christian Faith Publishing author JoVoli Clark is a sweet story of fun and discovery for the tomboy in all of us as a little girl chases after the things that make her soul happy.
Mound City, KS, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Uniquely You”: an empowering message of being true to oneself. “Uniquely You” is the creation of published author, JoVoli Clark, a dedicated wife and mother with a passion for aiding others in finding their true selves.
Clark shares, “Life is full of adventures and challenges, but one challenge we all face is finding our identity. Many of us feel that our kids are growing up during difficult times, but the truth is that there has never been an easy time to grow up. During the journey of growing up, we all wonder where we fit, if we fit anywhere at all. We all struggle to find others like us and ultimately learn that no one is exactly like anyone else. Uniquely You is a book about a young girl’s struggle with not being a traditional girl and finding out that traditions don’t define us. This is a charming story about growing up and leaning on those we love to help us navigate life and building our identity on truth over tradition.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JoVoli Clark’s new book celebrates the girl who loves to play in the dirt, join in with the team, and isn’t afraid to stand up for herself.
Consumers can purchase “Uniquely You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Uniquely You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Clark shares, “Life is full of adventures and challenges, but one challenge we all face is finding our identity. Many of us feel that our kids are growing up during difficult times, but the truth is that there has never been an easy time to grow up. During the journey of growing up, we all wonder where we fit, if we fit anywhere at all. We all struggle to find others like us and ultimately learn that no one is exactly like anyone else. Uniquely You is a book about a young girl’s struggle with not being a traditional girl and finding out that traditions don’t define us. This is a charming story about growing up and leaning on those we love to help us navigate life and building our identity on truth over tradition.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JoVoli Clark’s new book celebrates the girl who loves to play in the dirt, join in with the team, and isn’t afraid to stand up for herself.
Consumers can purchase “Uniquely You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Uniquely You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories