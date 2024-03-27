Andrew Murray’s Newly Released "Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing" is an Informative Resource for Upcoming Generations
“Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew Murray is an easy-to-follow discussion of key factors that lead to a lifetime of financial security and wellbeing.
Springboro, OH, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing”: an informative and encouraging approach to teaching upcoming generations key factors in personal finance. “Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing” is the creation of published author, Andrew Murray.
Murray shares, “'Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing' is a practical and engaging book that teaches young learners how to manage their finances efficiently. Written by a financial professional with years of experience in the field, this book covers a wide range of topics related to personal finance, including budgeting, saving, investing, and more. Through clear explanations, real-life examples, and effective exercises, this guide shows readers how to create a budget, track their spending, and save money for both short and long-term goals. It also explores different types of investment options, such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, and provides tips and other insight on how real wealth is created. With its user-friendly approach and actionable advice, this guide is an essential resource for anyone looking to take control of their finances and build a secure financial future. The following statistics are presented by Opp Loans (https://www. opploans. com/oppu/articles/scary-financial-facts/): (1) 61 percent of Americans don’t have enough savings to cover a $1,000 emergency, (2) 40 percent of student loan borrowers are expected to go into default by 2023, (3) 38 percent of US households have credit card debt, (4) 33 percent of American adults have $0 saved for retirement.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Murray’s new book will bring parents and educators a helpful tool for encouraging awareness of the necessity to plan and be aware of one’s financial future.
Consumers can purchase “Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Murray shares, “'Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing' is a practical and engaging book that teaches young learners how to manage their finances efficiently. Written by a financial professional with years of experience in the field, this book covers a wide range of topics related to personal finance, including budgeting, saving, investing, and more. Through clear explanations, real-life examples, and effective exercises, this guide shows readers how to create a budget, track their spending, and save money for both short and long-term goals. It also explores different types of investment options, such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, and provides tips and other insight on how real wealth is created. With its user-friendly approach and actionable advice, this guide is an essential resource for anyone looking to take control of their finances and build a secure financial future. The following statistics are presented by Opp Loans (https://www. opploans. com/oppu/articles/scary-financial-facts/): (1) 61 percent of Americans don’t have enough savings to cover a $1,000 emergency, (2) 40 percent of student loan borrowers are expected to go into default by 2023, (3) 38 percent of US households have credit card debt, (4) 33 percent of American adults have $0 saved for retirement.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Murray’s new book will bring parents and educators a helpful tool for encouraging awareness of the necessity to plan and be aware of one’s financial future.
Consumers can purchase “Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Understanding Youth Finance: A Kid’s Guide to Saving, Budgeting, and Investing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories