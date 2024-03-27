Edward Hayes’s Newly Released "Crossing a Bridge Over Trouble Waters" is a Thoughtful Collection of Writings Meant to Inspire and Challenge the Mind
“Crossing a Bridge Over Trouble Waters: A Collection Of Contemporary Poems Spiritual, Brain Teasers, Relationships, Personal, Enlightenment” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward Hayes is an intellectually stimulating reading experience that presents a culturally and spiritually conscious message.
Brooklyn, NY, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Crossing a Bridge Over Trouble Waters: A Collection Of Contemporary Poems Spiritual, Brain Teasers, Relationships, Personal, Enlightenment”: a compelling collection of personal and though-provoking writings. “Crossing a Bridge Over Trouble Waters: A Collection Of Contemporary Poems Spiritual, Brain Teasers, Relationships, Personal, Enlightenment” is the creation of published author, Edward Hayes.
Hayes shares, “'Crossing a Bridge Over Trouble Waters' is a collection of contemporary poems for poetry lovers and enthusiasts that deals with spirituality, relationships, intellectual prowess, and enlightenment. It shares my beliefs that poetry is the purest form of communication, and it examines the influence of spirituality in our lives.
“In these tumultuous times of pervasiveness and evilness that encompass mankind, I truly believe that spirituality is the saving grace for mankind’s existence.
“Furthermore, it is my intent to awaken social consciousness through my poetry, which encourages self-introspection and initiates dialogue for racial equality, love, and peace that epitomize our commonalities for the betterment of humanity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward Hayes’s new book will entertain and empower as readers consider the potent messages found within.
