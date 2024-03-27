D’Edra Frugé’s Newly Released “The Father’s Words: The Light to Our Path” is an Inspirational Beacon of Hope and Guidance
“The Father’s Words: The Light to Our Path” from Christian Faith Publishing author D’Edra Frugé is a compelling and powerful exploration of life's journey, filled with joy, sorrow, and unforeseen circumstances.
Montgomery, TX, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Father’s Words: The Light to Our Path,” an engaging blend of personal reflections and relevant scripture, is the creation of published author, D’Edra Frugé, a dedicated wife, mother of six, and grandmother of three.
Frugé shares, “'The Father’s Words: The Light to Our Path' reminds how life is a journey filled with joy, sorrow, and unforeseen circumstances. Learning how to navigate through each one is a journey in itself. Each personal story tells how easy it is to misinterpret the events in life and how that leads to inaccurate perceptions. Though many events in our pasts are good, many find us over our heads in uncharted waters scrambling to come out on the other side. However, we come to learn if we allow those experiences to guide our thoughts, we remain victims who are perpetually trapped by the walls we construct for safety, confused by what we think defines us, or constantly searching for purpose. There is a place, God’s Word, where we learn that He is our Father, our Creator, who continually oversees His creation, counsels us with His eye on us, and faithfully guides to redeem us to Himself through His Son, Jesus. Every verse presented in these pages tells how God as the Father uses His words to align His children’s perspectives, thoughts, and hearts to His. Discover for yourself how He proves by His words that He can be known and trusted. Allow them to be the light to your path to direct and conform you more into the likeness of His Son as you journey through life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D’Edra Frugé’s new book is an invaluable guide, illustrating the transformative impact of aligning one's perspectives, thoughts, and hearts with God's words.
Consumers can purchase “The Father’s Words: The Light to Our Path” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Father’s Words: The Light to Our Path,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
