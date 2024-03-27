Rex Berg’s Newly Released "The Locket Legacy" is a Captivating Journey Through Generations in a Thoughtful Historical Fiction
“The Locket Legacy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rex Berg unfolds the intricate tapestry of the Dunbar family's legacy. Set against the backdrop of England and the American Colonies, the story follows Tyler Dunbar's journey as he establishes a new life in the New World.
Atlantic, IA, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Locket Legacy”, an enjoyable journey through time and family ties, is the creation of published author, Rex Berg.
Berg shares, “The Locket Legacy takes place in England, where the Dunbar family resided. Tyler Dunbar then moved to the American Colonies, where Tyler and his friend from England, Sam Jenkins, started both a new business and also started a new church.
“Through the following generations, the locket was reformed into a wedding ring, which was passed down to the next generation.
“The Locket Legacy is a tale about the various generations of the Dunbar family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rex Berg’s new book invites readers on a heartfelt journey through history, offering a rich and immersive experience that resonates with the human experience. From the establishment of a new business to the founding of a church, the Dunbar family's legacy unfolds in a tale that transcends time.
Consumers can purchase “The Locket Legacy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Locket Legacy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
