Julie Ehrentraut’s Newly Released "Keep Out, Devil!" is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Warfare
“Keep Out, Devil!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Ehrentraut equips readers with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify, confront, and overcome the schemes of the enemy.
Liverpool, NY, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Keep Out, Devil!” a dynamic resource for individuals seeking to break free from the grip of spiritual oppression and reclaim victory in their lives, is the creation of published author, Julie Ehrentraut.
Ehrentraut shares, “Are you sick and tired of going around the same mountain over and over in your life? Are you stuck in a cycle of defeat? Has the devil made your life his playground and you feel powerless to overcome it? Is the enemy telling you that you will never change? Has he stolen your joy, peace, or happiness? Make today the day that all changes. In 'Keep Out, Devil!' you will learn the strategies that the devil uses to infiltrate your life and where he is getting in as you explore examples throughout scripture. Understanding the enemy’s warfare tactics he is using in your life is vital to be able to stop them. You will learn all the areas of access he uses and how to identify the subtle first attack to stop it at the door. This will help you identify your areas of weakness that the devil is exploiting. In 'Keep Out, Devil!' you will learn how to guard every entry point by utilizing every weapon you have been given to combat the enemy of your soul. Scripture says you are an overcomer through Christ Jesus. He has made a way of escape for you. Get mad at the devil, who is your real enemy, and get in the fight! Make him regret the day he ever attacked you and kick him out of your life once and for all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Ehrentraut’s new book resonates with readers, inspiring them to confront the enemy head-on and reclaim their spiritual authority.
Consumers can purchase “Keep Out, Devil!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Keep Out, Devil!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
