David Allport’s Newly Released "American Proverbs" is an Insightful Exploration of Timeless Wisdom Rooted in Biblical Truths
“American Proverbs” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Allport is a captivating collection that sheds light on the truth and meaning behind familiar American sayings. With humor and wisdom, Allport uses the lens of the Bible to reveal the profound insights contained within these proverbs, making this book an engaging read that encourages readers to reflect on life-changing truths and share them with loved ones.
White Springs, FL, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “American Proverbs,” an enjoyable and unique examination of familiar American sayings, is the creation of published author, David Allport, a Vietnam War Veteran who served in the United States Navy.
Allport shares, “We have all heard ourselves saying these American proverbs. They are as American as apple pie, peanut butter and jelly, and hamburgers. This book shines a bright light into the truth and meaning behind these common sayings of ours. Now using the lens of the Bible to help us see these statements through dialogue, we can understand more accurately if American proverbs contain the truth. The stories are often comical and whimsical but always get to the heart of the matter. As you read each American proverb and the story, you will want to share them with family and friends, and in so doing, you will be imparting the life-changing truths of the Scriptures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Allport’s new book is a delightful and thought-provoking journey that encourages readers to contemplate the timeless wisdom encapsulated in American proverbs.
Consumers can purchase “American Proverbs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “American Proverbs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
