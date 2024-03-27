Michael Norten’s Newly Released “Our Redemption Journey: Pictured in the Lives of the Patriarchs” is a Transformative Examination of Biblical Themes

“Our Redemption Journey: Pictured in the Lives of the Patriarchs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Norten offers a profound exploration of the lives of the biblical patriarchs—Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph. Through narrative storytelling and insightful analysis, Norten unveils how these patriarchs exemplify the four phases of a Christian's redemption journey: calling, justification, sanctification, and glorification.