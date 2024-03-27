Michael Norten’s Newly Released “Our Redemption Journey: Pictured in the Lives of the Patriarchs” is a Transformative Examination of Biblical Themes
“Our Redemption Journey: Pictured in the Lives of the Patriarchs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Norten offers a profound exploration of the lives of the biblical patriarchs—Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph. Through narrative storytelling and insightful analysis, Norten unveils how these patriarchs exemplify the four phases of a Christian's redemption journey: calling, justification, sanctification, and glorification.
Dallas, TX, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Our Redemption Journey: Pictured in the Lives of the Patriarchs”: a potent narrative that delves into the spiritual significance of the patriarchs' experiences. “Our Redemption Journey: Pictured in the Lives of the Patriarchs” is the creation of published author, Michael Norten, who received a ThM from Dallas Theological Seminary in 1974. He has served on the staff of Campus Crusade for Christ and as a Bible instructor and conference speaker, representing various ministries for more than fifty years. He also was an associate pastor of Lewisville Bible Church in Lewisville, Texas, and served as interim pastor and pulpit supply for a number of churches in North Texas. He is the author of the book Unlocking the Secrets of the Feasts. Michael resides in Dallas, Texas, with his wife, Ann.
Norten shares, “The author describes in narrative form his discovery of how the lives of the four biblical patriarchs, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph, pictured the four phases of a Christian’s redemption journey. Those phases in order are calling, justification, sanctification, and glorification. In the story, these insights are revealed with the help of a messianic rabbi, discussing each observation using the method of probing the author with thought-provoking questions to aid in opening his eyes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Norten’s new book is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of biblical themes and their relevance to contemporary life. With its engaging narrative style and profound insights, this book offers readers a unique perspective on the Christian journey of redemption.
Consumers can purchase “Our Redemption Journey: Pictured in the Lives of the Patriarchs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Redemption Journey: Pictured in the Lives of the Patriarchs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
