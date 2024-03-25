J P Fireshadow’s New Book, “A Pure Heart of Stone,” is a Compelling Tale of One Woman's Unending Quest to Keep a Powerful Stone Safe and Out of the Wrong Hands
New York, NY, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J P Fireshadow, who enjoys spending time with her wife and two dogs, as well as writing stories for fun and relaxation, has completed her most recent book, “A Pure Heart of Stone”: a gripping fantasy that follows a young woman who must protect a sacred and powerful stone at all costs, even if it means putting her life in danger.
Fireshadow writes, “This adventure will puzzle you every step of the way. It gets more and more thrilling as you see Jackie trying her hardest to protect the stone but also see Alex getting closer to stealing the stone. It entices you to desperately wonder what will happen next. Who will have the stone? Will it be tragic or peaceful? You will never know until you get to the last shocking chapter.”
Published by Fulton Books, J P Fireshadow’s book will keep readers in suspense as they follow along on Jackie’s quest to complete her mission, with twists and revelations along the way that will leave readers on the edge of their seat with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Fireshadow weaves an unforgettable and thrilling novel that readers won’t be able to put down and is sure to remain with them long after its fascinating conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Pure Heart of Stone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
