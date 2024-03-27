Pippin Ross’s New Book, “Crash Course: A Reporter's Journey into Prison," is a Frontline Expose Which Documents Hard-Core Events That Forced the Author’s Time in Prison
Santa Rosa, CA, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Pippin Ross, who holds a BA in Journalism, from the University of Massachusetts, wrote “Crash Course: A Reporter's Journey into Prison” from the copious notes she wrote to detail why prisons are currently packed with people, like her, punished for illegal, mostly non-violent behaviors brought on by drugs and alcohol.
A powerful true story to document how and why her addiction to alcohol and cocaine was to numb and dumb a bad guy group-rape revenge for her investigatory story on black-market airplane parts, and numerous print and broadcast (NPR) pieces on court, crime, politicians, lawyers and institutions profiteering unethical scams. To remedy her difficulties with toxins jeopardized, and in many cases, destroyed aspects of her personal and professional life. “Crash Course” is an intriguing, fact and personality-packed, often humorous, chronicle in which she provides a simple solution: life is more intriguing when we take ego and attitude out to the trash.
“Have I learned my lesson? Am I ‘corrected?’” writes Ross. “I know being human is a work in progress that involves ample doses of duct tape, humility, and forgiveness. Most important of all is to notice and honor the sanctity of everyday things. Now I can garden, eat fresh and healthy food, pick up the phone and say, ‘Hello?,’ pat dogs, openly kiss, ride a bike, take a bath, open an unlocked door to step outside.
“My self-imposed slew of internal and external hard knocks notwithstanding, I’m entertained by simply being aware and non-judgmental. A good day at work, a story on deadline, yoga, runs, swims, good hugs and kisses from my friends and family, a cold-nose lick from my dog, reminds me I am a work in progress. Annoyance, rejects, low income, jerks, and assholes are constant aspects of daily life. A relapse isn’t a ‘slip’; it’s suicide. Will I ever drink again? Ask me tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”
Published by Fulton Books, Pippin Ross’s book is a gripping tale that will keep the pages turning as the author chronicles her side of the story that so many people know so well.
Crash Course is a thought-provoking and emotionally stirring blend of humor and sincerity. An intimate self-portrait that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
