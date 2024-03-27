Author Susan Riggs’s New Book, "Lavender Whisker's Sacred Destiny," is a Faith-Based Tale Exploring the Incredible Gifts That God Bestows Upon Each and Every Individual

Recent release “Lavender Whisker's Sacred Destiny” from Covenant Books author Susan Riggs is an adorable story that centers around Lavender Whisker’s, a bunny with a special gift of healing others just by comforting them whenever they’re sick. As she grows older, Lavender realizes this special gift comes from God, and discovers how her faith can help her use her gift to fulfill her calling.