Author Kathryne Hasley’s New Book, "Where's My Mommy?" is a Heartwarming Story to Help Young Readers Who Are Being Raised Without a Mother Understand They Are Still Loved

Recent release “Where's My Mommy?” from Covenant Books author Kathryne Hasley is a delightful story of the wonderful things Jesus created for children being raised without a mother to help them avoid feeling unloved and abandoned. Through her story, Halsey hopes to prevent the mental health issues that having an absent mother can create later in life.