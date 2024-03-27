Author Kathryne Hasley’s New Book, "Where's My Mommy?" is a Heartwarming Story to Help Young Readers Who Are Being Raised Without a Mother Understand They Are Still Loved
Recent release “Where's My Mommy?” from Covenant Books author Kathryne Hasley is a delightful story of the wonderful things Jesus created for children being raised without a mother to help them avoid feeling unloved and abandoned. Through her story, Halsey hopes to prevent the mental health issues that having an absent mother can create later in life.
Grayson, LA, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kathryne Hasley, a nurse for thirty-three years with an excessive amount of specialty certifications, has completed her new book, “Where's My Mommy?”: a charming story inspired by the author’s own experiences of being raised without a mother to help young readers in a similar position understand that they are still loved.
“Written as a contribution to mental health reform, ‘Where’s My Mommy?’ focuses primarily on younger children who must deal with the unfortunate circumstance of being raised without their mothers,” writes Hasley. “This book focuses on preventing feelings of abandonment, feeling unloved, and feeling unworthy, which are prominent feelings that a child in this situation endures. Prevention is the cure. The Holy Spirit–inspired book ‘Where’s My Mommy?’ can prevent these negative feelings from ever becoming an issue for these innocent children.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathryne Hasley’s new book is inspired by the author’s own experiences as a child of divorce, and the mental toll being raised without a mother took on her. Understanding firsthand the devastating effects and negative emotions this can have on a child, the author wrote “Where’s My Mommy?” with a genuine hope of providing hope, comfort, and understanding to these innocent children through both her writing.
Readers can purchase “Where's My Mommy?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories