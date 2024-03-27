Author Kevin D. Shell’s New Book, "Promise and Hope: Good News of God's Anointed One," is a Thorough Exploration of God’s Promise to Mankind, as Documented in Scripture

Recent release “Promise and Hope: Good News of God's Anointed One” from Covenant Books author Kevin D. Shell is a compelling and thought-provoking look at passages from God’s Holy Word that reveal all that the Lord has done to fulfill his promises to mankind in order to help readers reconnect with their faith and strengthen their relationship with their Heavenly Father.