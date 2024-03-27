Author Erica Skattebo’s New Book, "The Chosen Path," is a Faith-Based Story of Overcoming Obstacles by Looking to God and Following His Design for One’s Life

Recent release “The Chosen Path: Walking toward beauty and joy amidst ashes and mourning” from Covenant Books author Erica Skattebo is a gripping and true story of how the author and her husband, after years of infertility and losing hope at growing their family, were led by God to take the path of adoption.