Author Erica Skattebo’s New Book, "The Chosen Path," is a Faith-Based Story of Overcoming Obstacles by Looking to God and Following His Design for One’s Life
Recent release “The Chosen Path: Walking toward beauty and joy amidst ashes and mourning” from Covenant Books author Erica Skattebo is a gripping and true story of how the author and her husband, after years of infertility and losing hope at growing their family, were led by God to take the path of adoption.
Riverview, FL, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Erica Skattebo, who developed a love for written expression at an early age, has completed her new book, “The Chosen Path: Walking toward beauty and joy amidst ashes and mourning”: a powerful and true story of the author and her husband’s continuing hope of growing their family despite incredible loss and heartache, and the eventual journey they took as designed by God.
Author Erica Skattebo and her family reside in Florida, where they enjoy time spent outdoors, impromptu day trips, church and school activities, and finding the grace of God in all of it. With a handful of devotionals published in Granola Bar and enLIVEn Devotionals, Erica’s desire is to continue writing about everyday experiences that will encourage and point people to Jesus.
Experiencing years of infertility and heartbreaking loss, Erica walked a path of ashes, mourning, and heaviness. Yet as she studied the Bible, God slowly began illuminating her path forward. With a heart to reach those who suffer silently, Erica weaves her unique personal journey into a Bible study of women who faced similar challenges. With a faith-filled perspective, “The Chosen Path” will encourage women experiencing detours and obstacles to walk toward beauty, joy, and praise.
“During the almost thirteen years of being childless, I had the privilege of participating in several Bible studies, one of which was based on Elizabeth George’s book entitled ‘A Woman After God’s Own Heart,’” shares Skattebo. "One of the practical applications mentioned in her book was to create a fat file. A fat file is simply a compilation of information about a topic (or topics) in which you want to become an expert. The primary purpose of creating one of these files is to become not only an expert on the topic but also use it for encouraging others. Thus my fat file, ‘Childless—A Closed Womb,’ was birthed.”
The author continues, “Never did I imagine that this fat file would end up becoming a book. This book is not designed to toy with your emotions but rather provide a biblical way to view the circumstances that God has placed in your life. Although you will not find any spectacular advice or pretentious vocabulary within these pages, I trust you will find a bit of encouragement as together we look at women in the Bible who were childless, see how they experienced the same feelings and disappointments, and learn that God’s chosen path is yours to be traveled.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Erica Skattebo’s new book is a poignant and heartfelt devotional book that draws upon the author’s own experiences to craft a deeply personal story of moving forward after enduring devastating heartache, and the eventual blessings she found after accepting God’s intended plan for them. Thought-provoking and compelling, Erica shares “The Chosen Path” in order to connect with readers who find themselves in a similar situation and encourage them to not give up hope, but rather open their minds to the alternative paths that God has chosen for them to start a family.
Readers can purchase “The Chosen Path: Walking toward beauty and joy amidst ashes and mourning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Erica Skattebo and her family reside in Florida, where they enjoy time spent outdoors, impromptu day trips, church and school activities, and finding the grace of God in all of it. With a handful of devotionals published in Granola Bar and enLIVEn Devotionals, Erica’s desire is to continue writing about everyday experiences that will encourage and point people to Jesus.
Experiencing years of infertility and heartbreaking loss, Erica walked a path of ashes, mourning, and heaviness. Yet as she studied the Bible, God slowly began illuminating her path forward. With a heart to reach those who suffer silently, Erica weaves her unique personal journey into a Bible study of women who faced similar challenges. With a faith-filled perspective, “The Chosen Path” will encourage women experiencing detours and obstacles to walk toward beauty, joy, and praise.
“During the almost thirteen years of being childless, I had the privilege of participating in several Bible studies, one of which was based on Elizabeth George’s book entitled ‘A Woman After God’s Own Heart,’” shares Skattebo. "One of the practical applications mentioned in her book was to create a fat file. A fat file is simply a compilation of information about a topic (or topics) in which you want to become an expert. The primary purpose of creating one of these files is to become not only an expert on the topic but also use it for encouraging others. Thus my fat file, ‘Childless—A Closed Womb,’ was birthed.”
The author continues, “Never did I imagine that this fat file would end up becoming a book. This book is not designed to toy with your emotions but rather provide a biblical way to view the circumstances that God has placed in your life. Although you will not find any spectacular advice or pretentious vocabulary within these pages, I trust you will find a bit of encouragement as together we look at women in the Bible who were childless, see how they experienced the same feelings and disappointments, and learn that God’s chosen path is yours to be traveled.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Erica Skattebo’s new book is a poignant and heartfelt devotional book that draws upon the author’s own experiences to craft a deeply personal story of moving forward after enduring devastating heartache, and the eventual blessings she found after accepting God’s intended plan for them. Thought-provoking and compelling, Erica shares “The Chosen Path” in order to connect with readers who find themselves in a similar situation and encourage them to not give up hope, but rather open their minds to the alternative paths that God has chosen for them to start a family.
Readers can purchase “The Chosen Path: Walking toward beauty and joy amidst ashes and mourning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories