Author Kim Kozee’s New Book, “Sleeping in Satan's Den: Folk Stories and Scary Tales of Eastern Kentucky,” is a Compelling Assortment of Tales Based on Appalachian Legends

Recent release “Sleeping in Satan's Den: Folk Stories and Scary Tales of Eastern Kentucky” from Page Publishing author Kim Kozee is a fascinating series of stories centering around various myths and folktales from the Appalachian region. With each tale, the anthology’s host, Lurlene Joy McCoy, uses various sources to challenge readers to consider which aspects of the tale might actually be real.