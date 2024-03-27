Author Kim Kozee’s New Book, “Sleeping in Satan's Den: Folk Stories and Scary Tales of Eastern Kentucky,” is a Compelling Assortment of Tales Based on Appalachian Legends
Recent release “Sleeping in Satan's Den: Folk Stories and Scary Tales of Eastern Kentucky” from Page Publishing author Kim Kozee is a fascinating series of stories centering around various myths and folktales from the Appalachian region. With each tale, the anthology’s host, Lurlene Joy McCoy, uses various sources to challenge readers to consider which aspects of the tale might actually be real.
South Shore, KY, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kim Kozee, a lifelong storyteller with a deep appreciation for her Appalachian roots and her faith in Christ, has completed her new book, “Sleeping in Satan's Den: Folk Stories and Scary Tales of Eastern Kentucky”: an anthology of short stories inspired by Appalachian folklore that weaves together Scripture and science to explore the themes and supernatural elements of each entry.
Since the first story she wrote at age six, author Kim Kozee has wanted to share her stories with the world. She has perused both fiction and nonfiction to develop a flow of writing that utilizes both an entertaining and informative manner to capture her audience and take them through thought-provoking discussions that connect our reality with one’s chosen fictional perspectives. The author’s passion for folklore and things of the supernatural come honestly through her heritage deep in the Appalachians of Eastern Kentucky and go back to her roots in Western Europe. Her faith in Jesus Christ also comes from her rich heritage and has challenged her to explore the supernatural aspects of Christianity as it applies to our modern world.
“‘Sleeping in Satan’s Den’ is more than a collection of folktales and stories of the Appalachian region,” writes Kozee. “Through an official ‘ghost writer’ named Lurlene Joy McCoy, the reader is delighted with scary tales and stories to spark the imagination, followed by the perspective of a member of a highly secretive group known as Alpha Domini—First Father. Lurlene Joy McCoy interprets the theme of each story—some based on real people, places, and events—through the use of scripture, psychology, science, religion, and modern secular explanations, using verifiable sources to allow the reader to decide for themself what is real and what is make-believe. Satan’s Den exists. We have all been there. How you have survived its secrets is part of who you are today and where you will go tomorrow.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kim Kozee’s enthralling tales will take readers on an imaginative and riveting journey as they discover the fascinating stories of Lurlene, each one dripping with suspense and stunning twists. Expertly paced and engaging, “Sleeping in Satan’s Den” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seats and eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Sleeping in Satan's Den: Folk Stories and Scary Tales of Eastern Kentucky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
