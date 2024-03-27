Author Missy’s New Book, "Little Dilly Doo and the Puddle of Goo," is a Charming Story About the Power of Teamwork, Friendship, and Never Giving Up

Recent release “Little Dilly Doo and the Puddle of Goo” from Page Publishing author Missy is a captivating story that follows a mouse who goes about his day when he suddenly steps into a puddle of goo and gets himself stuck. Just when he’s about to give up, his friends come along to help get him out of this sticky situation.