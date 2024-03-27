Author Missy’s New Book, "Little Dilly Doo and the Puddle of Goo," is a Charming Story About the Power of Teamwork, Friendship, and Never Giving Up
Recent release “Little Dilly Doo and the Puddle of Goo” from Page Publishing author Missy is a captivating story that follows a mouse who goes about his day when he suddenly steps into a puddle of goo and gets himself stuck. Just when he’s about to give up, his friends come along to help get him out of this sticky situation.
New York, NY, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Missy has completed her new book, “Little Dilly Doo and the Puddle of Goo”: a delightful tale that follows a mouse who finds himself in a jam when he accidentally steps into goo and gets stuck, eventually needing the help of all his friends to finally get free.
Little Dilly Doo wakes up one morning, determined to have a delightful day, and sets off to play outside with all his friends. Along the way, he winds up stepping into a puddle of blue goo and struggles to get his foot out. When his friends notice Little Dilly Doo in trouble, they all try to help pull him out, and discover that with teamwork, they can accomplish anything.
Published by Page Publishing, Missy’s engaging tale is an adorable tale that’s sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Little Dilly Doo’s mishaps and the trouble that he finds himself in. With colorful artwork to help bring Missy’s tale to life, “Little Dilly Doo and the Puddle of Goo” will leave readers of all ages spellbound as they discover the power of friendship, inviting them to relive this wondrous adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Dilly Doo and the Puddle of Goo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
