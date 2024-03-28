Author Debra Smith’s New Book, "Nature's ABC's," is an Adorable Ride Through the Alphabet Exploring All Sorts of Animals to Help Readers Master Their ABCs

Recent release “Nature's ABC's” from Page Publishing author Debra Smith is a delightful picture book that invites readers of all ages on an exciting journey through the ABCs. Each letter is represented by an animal with a unique personality in order to help readers learn not only about the alphabet but all the incredible animals that can be found in nature.