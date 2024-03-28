Author Debra Smith’s New Book, "Nature's ABC's," is an Adorable Ride Through the Alphabet Exploring All Sorts of Animals to Help Readers Master Their ABCs
Recent release “Nature's ABC's” from Page Publishing author Debra Smith is a delightful picture book that invites readers of all ages on an exciting journey through the ABCs. Each letter is represented by an animal with a unique personality in order to help readers learn not only about the alphabet but all the incredible animals that can be found in nature.
Bowie, MD, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Debra Smith, who lives in Annapolis, Maryland, and has a lifelong love for animals and storytelling, has completed her new book, “Nature's ABC's”: a charming and educational book that guides readers through the alphabet, exploring a different animal that corresponds to each letter.
“‘Nature’s ABCs’ is a book dedicated to educating people, both old and young, about animals we find in nature and our ABCs,” writes Debra. “It is an educational and visual book that allows each reader to connect with the animals named on each page. ‘Nature’s ABCs’ combines artwork and animals and will help inspire people, both old and young.”
Published by Page Publishing, Debra Smith’s engaging tale is brought to life with vibrant illustrations by artist Evelyn Skyrm, a multidisciplinary artist and the author’s goddaughter who attends Savannah College of Art and Design. Through “Nature’s ABC’s,” Debra crafts the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with young readers, all while helping them learn about the ABCs and the different animals of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Nature's ABC's” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
