Author Suzanne Muir’s New Book, "Lydia's Awakening," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around a Young Woman Who Must Awaken to Her Past in Order to Move Forward
Recent release “Lydia's Awakening” from Page Publishing author Suzanne Muir is a fascinating and thought-provoking tale of Lydia, a young woman who becomes aware of an uneasiness within her and of odd occurrences in her life. Curious about such events, Lydia must turn inward and question her past in order to finally answer questions about her own existence she’s had her entire life.
Tiger, GA, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Suzanne Muir, a loving mother and grandmother of two who currently calls Georgia her home, has completed her new book, “Lydia's Awakening”: a gripping saga that follows one woman’s slow journey to discover truths about her past in order to find her peace or risk continuing living in ignorance about the world around her.
During her years as a columnist, author Suzanne Muir was fortunate to share the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ with her readers. The varied problems and decisions people face each day have already been answered and solved through the studying of the Word of God, the Bible. This knowledge has given her purpose and value. Her personal résumé would list her as a mother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. But mostly, she is a woman just trying to walk through life in God’s will and, by His grace and in the process, careful to not step on anyone’s toes.
Muir writes, “Leaning against the white pillar of the office building, she sees the woman standing near the far end of the long porch. Lydia has seen her before, and these frequent sightings are becoming a concern to her. The woman never approaches, just stares.
“During Lydia’s twenty-six years of life, there has been doubt and puzzlement that has filtered in her private life for as long as she can remember. Her parents always seemed to have guarded looks, then would quickly look away. What was wrong? And now there seems to be a woman following her. Questions that pop into Lydia’s head never get a solid answer.
“As a child, Lydia had happenings within the structure of her parents’ lives. She just tried to accept them as they were and not cause trouble. She knew that she could always trust her dad but never had that same secure feeling about her mother. A child accepts family problems as just being the normal for them.
“Up until recently, Lydia has tried not to dwell on the strange feelings or questions within her mind, about the tension, just hoping it does not involve her. But a hint of uncomfortable doubt or uneasiness lingers.
“In America, we are made up of mixtures of diversities of culture and ways of life. Breeding and background rarely rears its ugly head as we become adults. Finding our own roots and knowing from whom we are descended is often just a passing interest. Such knowledge can be enlightening at times or can be a little fearful.
“Lydia comes face-to-face with a prejudice attitude, forcing her to see the damage that can be inflicted on another human being. Will she have to dig deep into her own beginnings for her own peace of mind?”
Published by Page Publishing, Suzanne Muir’s enthralling tale is an eye-opening and brilliantly paced journey that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Lydia must make the ultimate choice of learning and accepting her truth or turning away in ignorance to the answers in front of her. Character-driven and emotionally stirring, Muir weaves a spellbinding experience that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Lydia's Awakening” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
During her years as a columnist, author Suzanne Muir was fortunate to share the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ with her readers. The varied problems and decisions people face each day have already been answered and solved through the studying of the Word of God, the Bible. This knowledge has given her purpose and value. Her personal résumé would list her as a mother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. But mostly, she is a woman just trying to walk through life in God’s will and, by His grace and in the process, careful to not step on anyone’s toes.
Muir writes, “Leaning against the white pillar of the office building, she sees the woman standing near the far end of the long porch. Lydia has seen her before, and these frequent sightings are becoming a concern to her. The woman never approaches, just stares.
“During Lydia’s twenty-six years of life, there has been doubt and puzzlement that has filtered in her private life for as long as she can remember. Her parents always seemed to have guarded looks, then would quickly look away. What was wrong? And now there seems to be a woman following her. Questions that pop into Lydia’s head never get a solid answer.
“As a child, Lydia had happenings within the structure of her parents’ lives. She just tried to accept them as they were and not cause trouble. She knew that she could always trust her dad but never had that same secure feeling about her mother. A child accepts family problems as just being the normal for them.
“Up until recently, Lydia has tried not to dwell on the strange feelings or questions within her mind, about the tension, just hoping it does not involve her. But a hint of uncomfortable doubt or uneasiness lingers.
“In America, we are made up of mixtures of diversities of culture and ways of life. Breeding and background rarely rears its ugly head as we become adults. Finding our own roots and knowing from whom we are descended is often just a passing interest. Such knowledge can be enlightening at times or can be a little fearful.
“Lydia comes face-to-face with a prejudice attitude, forcing her to see the damage that can be inflicted on another human being. Will she have to dig deep into her own beginnings for her own peace of mind?”
Published by Page Publishing, Suzanne Muir’s enthralling tale is an eye-opening and brilliantly paced journey that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Lydia must make the ultimate choice of learning and accepting her truth or turning away in ignorance to the answers in front of her. Character-driven and emotionally stirring, Muir weaves a spellbinding experience that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Lydia's Awakening” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories