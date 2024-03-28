Author Suzanne Muir’s New Book, "Lydia's Awakening," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around a Young Woman Who Must Awaken to Her Past in Order to Move Forward

Recent release “Lydia's Awakening” from Page Publishing author Suzanne Muir is a fascinating and thought-provoking tale of Lydia, a young woman who becomes aware of an uneasiness within her and of odd occurrences in her life. Curious about such events, Lydia must turn inward and question her past in order to finally answer questions about her own existence she’s had her entire life.