Author Renee Barton’s New Book, "Judiah, Rosalie, and Me," is an Engrossing Romance Between People from Two Completely Different Worlds

Recent release “Judiah, Rosalie, and Me” from Page Publishing author Renee Barton introduces Morgan Hollister, who is on her own trek into the complete unknown when she happens to meet a man in dire need of some major help, who happens to be from a totally different walk of life from her own.