Author Renee Barton’s New Book, "Judiah, Rosalie, and Me," is an Engrossing Romance Between People from Two Completely Different Worlds
Recent release “Judiah, Rosalie, and Me” from Page Publishing author Renee Barton introduces Morgan Hollister, who is on her own trek into the complete unknown when she happens to meet a man in dire need of some major help, who happens to be from a totally different walk of life from her own.
Owensville, MO, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renee Barton has completed her new book, “Judiah, Rosalie, and Me”: a riveting romance that invites readers to discover whether Morgan will be ready, willing, and able to make certain sacrifices in her current lifestyle to offer him the much-needed help that he is yearning for.
Author Renee Barton writes, “Sometimes, I find myself feeling lost and completely overwhelmed by the constant struggles and chaos of my daily existence. And sometimes, I lose complete sight of the best things happening in my life because I’m so focused on being able to just muddle and wade through my everyday mode of survival. I’ve missed out on so many wonderful things because I let them pass me by without a care, I had to practically live at my job to pay my bills, or I didn’t even bother giving them a second glance or thought. So here I sit as I type the lines of this book, thinking back on all of it because I’m getting older, and I can never go back in time to relive them or see them!”
Published by Page Publishing, Renee Barton’s mesmerizing tale pulls readers in as they follow along Morgan’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Judiah, Rosalie, and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Renee Barton writes, “Sometimes, I find myself feeling lost and completely overwhelmed by the constant struggles and chaos of my daily existence. And sometimes, I lose complete sight of the best things happening in my life because I’m so focused on being able to just muddle and wade through my everyday mode of survival. I’ve missed out on so many wonderful things because I let them pass me by without a care, I had to practically live at my job to pay my bills, or I didn’t even bother giving them a second glance or thought. So here I sit as I type the lines of this book, thinking back on all of it because I’m getting older, and I can never go back in time to relive them or see them!”
Published by Page Publishing, Renee Barton’s mesmerizing tale pulls readers in as they follow along Morgan’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Judiah, Rosalie, and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories