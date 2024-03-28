Author Marolyn Caldwell’s New Book, "The Compact: Book 3," the Continuation of the "Battle of Wills" Series, Finds the Heroes with One Final Chance to Win Over Evil

Recent release “The Compact: Book 3” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marolyn Caldwell is the mesmerizing continuation of the “Battle of Wills” series in which Jeff, Lorie, and the gang work together to destroy the compact once and for all before it’s too late.