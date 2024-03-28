Author Anthony Massey’s New Book, "Cooking with Granddad: Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner," Shares Delicious, Body-Fueling Recipes for All Readers
Recent release “Cooking with Granddad: Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anthony Massey teaches readers how to incorporate herbs and spices that can awaken, repair, and replenish our bodies and minds.
Detroit, MI, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Massey, whose foundation and love for cooking goes back to his childhood, has completed his new book, “Cooking with Granddad: Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner”: an original cookbook that brings the wisdom of the author’s travels and the excitement of his grandson to those who want to enjoy food and get healthy doing it.
Author Anthony Massey and his older brother cooked for a Midwestern favorite Elias Brothers’ Big Boy during the late ’70s and early ’80s.
After high school, through the United States Navy, he traveled to several countries, tasting, eating, and learning about food and food preparation. He learned about the herbs and spices and the vitamins and minerals. He learned how to cleanse and strengthen his body and mind using raw fresh fruits and vegetables.
Massey writes, “I come from a poverty-stricken background, raised in a government housing project, where nutritional values and delicacies were often much lower than the education and economic standing of its residents. Generic health substitutes led to and continues to lead to obesity, organ failure, blood disorders, and health retardants.”
He continues, “Over time, the seasoned crockery and benevolent ingredients that lay at the bottom of various meals (you know, that potluck) are healthy extracts of nutrients, minerals, and remedies that aides in curing ailments by the use of quality foods.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anthony Massey’s exciting cookbook (invites readers to experience the delight of good-looking and good-tasting food and enjoy the benefit of its medicinal properties.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Cooking with Granddad: Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
