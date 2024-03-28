Luke Wahlberg’s New Book, "Branded: Kindling," Tells the Captivating Story of Mankind’s Existence After Relocating to a New Planet Following Earth’s Demise
Indianapolis, IN, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Luke Wahlberg, a gamer, anime fanatic, jack of all trades, and father of one, has completed his most recent book, “Branded: Kindling”: a gripping sci-fi fantasy adventure that centers around humanity’s fight for survival after being forced to flee Earth and settling on a strange new planet called Enrea by the local alien races.
“Humanity has found a new place to live…which is already taken,” writes Wahlberg. “Inhabited by tangible gods and life abounding, they have etched their place onto Enrea by becoming servants of the Eidolons—the essences of energy—and have started anew without the problems that led to our departure from Earth.
“That isn’t to say Enrea is without problems. Monstrous animals, societal hesitations, and the fleeting knowledge of the past loom over life on the planet. Shadows of the history of the Eidolons come back to haunt them, but even the gods do not know what led them to the current day.”
Published by Fulton Books, Luke Wahlberg’s book will take readers on a compelling thrill ride as they follow mankind's attempts to carve out a place for them amongst Enrea, while uncovering the planet’s mysterious past. But as things grow dire for the humans, will the gods of Enrea try to save them, or will an unknown hero be forced to step forward and save the day?
Expertly paced and brimming with incredible world-building, “Branded: Kindling” is the first entry of the author’s “Branded” series and is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Branded: Kindling” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
