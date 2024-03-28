Torri Christopher’s Newly Released "Faith Makes Me Brave" is Powerful Message of God’s Unending Comfort

“Faith Makes Me Brave” from Christian Faith Publishing author Torri Christopher addresses personal and familial experiences, crises at local and global levels, presenting itself as a futuristic and preparatory guide for Christians and all readers alike. Through biblical scriptures on love, revelatory knowledge, and life experiences, Christopher delivers a work that encourages children to believe in the transformative power of love to overcome adversity.