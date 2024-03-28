Torri Christopher’s Newly Released "Faith Makes Me Brave" is Powerful Message of God’s Unending Comfort
“Faith Makes Me Brave” from Christian Faith Publishing author Torri Christopher addresses personal and familial experiences, crises at local and global levels, presenting itself as a futuristic and preparatory guide for Christians and all readers alike. Through biblical scriptures on love, revelatory knowledge, and life experiences, Christopher delivers a work that encourages children to believe in the transformative power of love to overcome adversity.
Sioux Falls, SD, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Faith Makes Me Brave,” an uplifting resource for aiding upcoming generations in building a strong foundation of faith, is the creation of published author, Torri Christopher.
Christopher shares, “Inspired by Romans 8:35, 37 – 39, this book is an eye-opening global ode, as it confronts some of the many forms of suffering. It is reassuring, heartwarming, and relatable across generations. It speaks to present experiences personally and in familial gatherings and to crises on a state, national, and international level, and it is for children. It can be viewed as futuristic and preparatory in the mind and heart of a Christian, and for all who read it, to live out its truths requires faith.
“In a world that has succumbed to present-day fears, attempting to disrupt the ebb and flow of nations, states/countries, families, and the lives of individuals, we discover that the opposite of fear is not courage. Courage amid such dangerous, even life-threatening tempters could breed carelessness and regrettably folly. We provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for men, women, and children to be able to face these societal attackers, but what if we were able to do away with the fear connected to these attackers altogether? We must educate our kids, encouraging them to believe that love can and will overcome the onslaught of all adversity. We must teach our kids about love, its impact on their lives, and its implementation when reaching out to fearful generations.
“Through the use of biblical scriptures on love, revelatory knowledge, and life experiences, this work commenced. Next, by combining key scriptural passages relevant today and always, then adding language and illustrations, this simple book was compiled. This uniquely remains heavily reliant upon its non-narrative biblical text/verses and places images with those verses to communicate to children in a first-person, declarative fashion. It is the hope that truth can be placed behind the often-naive fearlessness of children and that when faced with trying circumstances that life WILL bring, their faith and hope would be in Christ alone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Torri Christopher’s new book invites readers into a world where the timeless truths of love and faith become tools to face societal challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Faith Makes Me Brave” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith Makes Me Brave,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
