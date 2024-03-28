Kenneth Sippola’s Newly Released “Jesus IS The Word” is an Inspiring Resource for Finding a Refreshed Connection with the Bible
“Jesus IS The Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Sippola is an articulate study that unveils the sacred connection between Jesus and the timeless truths embedded within the Scriptures.
Reno, NV, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus IS The Word”: a powerful resource for a rejuvenation of faith. “Jesus IS The Word” is the creation of published author, Kenneth Sippola.
Sippola shares, “'Jesus IS the Word' will inspire the reader stirring up faith within that Jesus truly is the Word! Every letter in God’s holy Book, the Bible, contains the very essence of Jesus Christ—the Anointed One.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Sippola’s new book is a thoughtful exploration of the tapestry of Christ’s presence in every page of the Bible.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus IS The Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus IS The Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sippola shares, “'Jesus IS the Word' will inspire the reader stirring up faith within that Jesus truly is the Word! Every letter in God’s holy Book, the Bible, contains the very essence of Jesus Christ—the Anointed One.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Sippola’s new book is a thoughtful exploration of the tapestry of Christ’s presence in every page of the Bible.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus IS The Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus IS The Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories