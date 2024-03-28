Stan H. McCarley’s Newly Released “Quotes for Signboards, Marquees, Church Signs, Inspiration, and Reflection” is a Helpful Resource for Community Engagement
“Quotes for Signboards, Marquees, Church Signs, Inspiration, and Reflection” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stan H. McCarley is an enjoyable collection of insightful messages that can be used for personal or group motivation.
Grove City, OH, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Quotes for Signboards, Marquees, Church Signs, Inspiration, and Reflection”: a unique resource for community leaders and individuals alike. “Quotes for Signboards, Marquees, Church Signs, Inspiration, and Reflection” is the creation of published author, Stan H. McCarley, who received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Ohio State University and then spent three years as a photographer, reporter, and editor for his hometown newspaper, The Grove City Record. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in education and spent the next thirty-three years as an elementary schoolteacher before retiring.
McCarley shares, “Character is doing what is right when no one else is looking.
“Keep your fears to yourself, but share your courage with others.
“Never put the key to your happiness in someone else’s pocket.
“Quantity is what you count; quality is what you count on.
“Very few burdens are heavy if everyone lifts.
“These are just a few of the quotations that I have included in this book. It is a culmination of over four decades of gathering quotes and sayings, noticing church and marquee signs and bumper stickers and, most recently, researching on the Internet.
“In the preface for this book, I went through and listed quotes that meant a lot to me, but as I look back, I realize that they all mean something to me.
I hope that you can use them for motivation, reflection, and inspiration.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stan H. McCarley’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers reflect on a wide variety of insightful statements.
Consumers can purchase “Quotes for Signboards, Marquees, Church Signs, Inspiration, and Reflection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Quotes for Signboards, Marquees, Church Signs, Inspiration, and Reflection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McCarley shares, “Character is doing what is right when no one else is looking.
“Keep your fears to yourself, but share your courage with others.
“Never put the key to your happiness in someone else’s pocket.
“Quantity is what you count; quality is what you count on.
“Very few burdens are heavy if everyone lifts.
“These are just a few of the quotations that I have included in this book. It is a culmination of over four decades of gathering quotes and sayings, noticing church and marquee signs and bumper stickers and, most recently, researching on the Internet.
“In the preface for this book, I went through and listed quotes that meant a lot to me, but as I look back, I realize that they all mean something to me.
I hope that you can use them for motivation, reflection, and inspiration.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stan H. McCarley’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers reflect on a wide variety of insightful statements.
Consumers can purchase “Quotes for Signboards, Marquees, Church Signs, Inspiration, and Reflection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Quotes for Signboards, Marquees, Church Signs, Inspiration, and Reflection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories