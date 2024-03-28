Diane Rafferty’s Newly Released “The Life of David: A Series of Unfortunate Events: A Study Guide on Second Samuel” is an Informative Study
“The Life of David: A Series of Unfortunate Events: A Study Guide on Second Samuel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Rafferty is a comprehensive study guide delving into the captivating and tumultuous events in the life of King David, offering valuable insights, lessons, and encouragement for readers seeking a deeper understanding of their own spiritual journeys.
Edmonds, WA, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Life of David: A Series of Unfortunate Events: A Study Guide on Second Samuel”: an illuminating study guide. “The Life of David: A Series of Unfortunate Events: A Study Guide on Second Samuel” is the creation of published author, Diane Rafferty, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother with a passion to bring the Old Testament people back to life and learn how we can apply their timeless life lessons to life today.
Rafferty shares, “The book of 2 Samuel covers the adult life of King David, a life full of unexpected events which had ripple effects throughout the forty years of his reign. Many people know only a few of the stories, but in this study guide, we will examine thirteen separate events, the people that were involved, and the end result.
“There are so many interesting people in 2 Samuel. Each person has strengths as well as weaknesses, which proves that they were real people. God makes sure to show the good and the bad things that happened in David’s life so that we can learn from them and, hopefully, not repeat his mistakes in our own lives.
“Do you love God but feel that you have made too many mistakes in your life for God to ever use you to do something great? David was said to be a man after God’s own heart, and yet he still made bad choices. This book proves that you can never make any mistake that God cannot forgive.
“God looks for people with willing hearts, not perfect people.
“Are you willing to hear what God has to say? If so, join me in studying the life of David, and I guarantee that God will speak to you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Rafferty’s new book offers readers a profound exploration of King David’s life, highlighting the complexities, challenges, and spiritual growth he experienced.
Consumers can purchase “The Life of David: A Series of Unfortunate Events: A Study Guide on Second Samuel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Life of David: A Series of Unfortunate Events: A Study Guide on Second Samuel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rafferty shares, “The book of 2 Samuel covers the adult life of King David, a life full of unexpected events which had ripple effects throughout the forty years of his reign. Many people know only a few of the stories, but in this study guide, we will examine thirteen separate events, the people that were involved, and the end result.
“There are so many interesting people in 2 Samuel. Each person has strengths as well as weaknesses, which proves that they were real people. God makes sure to show the good and the bad things that happened in David’s life so that we can learn from them and, hopefully, not repeat his mistakes in our own lives.
“Do you love God but feel that you have made too many mistakes in your life for God to ever use you to do something great? David was said to be a man after God’s own heart, and yet he still made bad choices. This book proves that you can never make any mistake that God cannot forgive.
“God looks for people with willing hearts, not perfect people.
“Are you willing to hear what God has to say? If so, join me in studying the life of David, and I guarantee that God will speak to you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Rafferty’s new book offers readers a profound exploration of King David’s life, highlighting the complexities, challenges, and spiritual growth he experienced.
Consumers can purchase “The Life of David: A Series of Unfortunate Events: A Study Guide on Second Samuel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Life of David: A Series of Unfortunate Events: A Study Guide on Second Samuel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories