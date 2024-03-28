Bruce Almeida’s Newly Released “Of Fresh-Cut Grass and Sassafras: What Love Is” is a Thought-Provoking Into the Essence of Love
“Of Fresh-Cut Grass and Sassafras: What Love Is” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Almeida is delves into the profound concept of love and its significance in shaping our lives. Through insightful reflections and powerful narratives, Almeida explores the essence of love and its transformative power.
Rocky Point, NY, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Of Fresh-Cut Grass and Sassafras: What Love Is”: a potent reminder of the realities of choice, faith, and love. “Of Fresh-Cut Grass and Sassafras: What Love Is” is the creation of published author, Bruce Almeida, a dedicated father of four and grandfather of seven.
Almeida shares, “The power of our free will and our power of choice will, ultimately, set the course of our lives.
“If it is our mindset to choose the way of love as the direction for our lives, then there will be the need to yield to truth. Love cannot be without truth.
“Truth cannot be without righteousness. In truth, there is freedom. In that freedom are reconciliation, peace, and joy. Love is the way, the truth, and the life of righteousness. We first need to understand love to adorn ourselves in its awesome power.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Almeida’s new book offers readers a compelling exploration of love's profound significance. With profound insights and compelling narratives, this book inspires readers to embrace the transformative power of love and live a life guided by its principles.
Consumers can purchase “Of Fresh-Cut Grass and Sassafras: What Love Is” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Of Fresh-Cut Grass and Sassafras: What Love Is,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
