Marie Nolan Fiala’s Newly Released “When the Lost Hear the Silent” is a Poignant Journey of Love, Loss, and Forgiveness, Unveiling the Healing Power of Redemption

“When the Lost Hear the Silent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Nolan Fiala is a captivating exploration of a man's transformative journey through a life-changing event, revealing resilience, growth, and the profound impact of unexpected twists on the human spirit.