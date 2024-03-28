Marie Nolan Fiala’s Newly Released “When the Lost Hear the Silent” is a Poignant Journey of Love, Loss, and Forgiveness, Unveiling the Healing Power of Redemption
“When the Lost Hear the Silent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Nolan Fiala is a captivating exploration of a man's transformative journey through a life-changing event, revealing resilience, growth, and the profound impact of unexpected twists on the human spirit.
Raymond, NE, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When the Lost Hear the Silent”: a riveting sequel that provides an emotionally charged journey of faith. “When the Lost Hear the Silent” is the creation of published author, Marie Nolan Fiala, who holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Kansas.
Fiala shares, “A seemingly idyllic life is shattered in an instant, and Phil McCormick, again, finds himself with more questions than answers. Facing crushing grief and financial ruin, everything he attempts seems to only move him in the opposite direction. He finds himself pushed out of his role of family provider and resentful of being reliant on a friend who used to come to Phil for everything. A mysterious sound that only he can hear further complicates the already-chaotic situation and makes him question his grip on sanity as well. Each of his relationships are suffering as a result, and he feels completely alone in this fight. Armed only with a cryptic message from his deceased former mentor, Evelyn, will Phil be able to find the correct path forward? Will he discover that sometimes the only thing you can do when you have nothing left is to help someone else? Can he do all this while facing demons from his family’s past that threaten to ruin his future?
“'When the Lost Hear the Silent' is a powerful story of love, loss, and forgiveness. This emotional sequel to When the Lost Seek the Lonely is a must-read for anyone trying to navigate the inevitable ups and downs of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Nolan Fiala’s new book intricately weaves a narrative of a life shattered, and an unexpected purpose discovered, unveiling the transformative power of resilience, faith, and the uncharted paths that lead to profound purpose and fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “When the Lost Hear the Silent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When the Lost Hear the Silent,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
