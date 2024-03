Pastor John Collins Recognized as Leader of Positive Influential Pastors and Evangelists Living in the United States

Cincinnati, OH, March 25, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Congratulations to Pastor John Collins, Evangelist for being selected to lead the list of influential pastors for the 2023-2024 season! Inspirational Faith Magazine has selected pastors, ministries, and evangelists each year, and Pastor John Collins is a positive influential pastor and evangelist, leading the way to redeem the Gospel for the Kingdom of God. His drive to make the “Next Generation Great” lights a fire within to bring God back to the family, the home, and the community and begins with our youth. He reaches millions around the world each week with his positive and thought-provoking programs on syndicated Christian television, radio and social media. Congratulation again, Pastor John Collins.