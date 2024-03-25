Pastor John Collins Recognized as Leader of Positive Influential Pastors and Evangelists Living in the United States

Pastor John Collins is an outstanding positive influential pastor and evangelist, lives in the United States, and is recognized by Inspirational Faith Magazine for his tireless efforts. His enthusiastic call to "Make the Next Generation Great" is a trailblazer for youth and encouragement for churches every where. He demonstrates that Cowboy Churches are based on God, family, and country where we all need to take a stand, now.