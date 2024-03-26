Wonderfilled Announces Death of Co-Creator James M. Ward

Wonderfilled announced with great sadness the passing of James M. Ward, co-creator of GiantLands, due to unexpected health circumstances. The entire Wonderfilled family extends condolences to his family and community. Stephen E. Dinehart IV, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, expressed deep sorrow for the loss of his mentor and collaborator, pledging to honor Ward's legacy with upcoming projects like "The Broken Road," James M. Ward's last post-apocalyptic adventure.