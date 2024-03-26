Wonderfilled Announces Death of Co-Creator James M. Ward
Wonderfilled announced with great sadness the passing of James M. Ward, co-creator of GiantLands, due to unexpected health circumstances. The entire Wonderfilled family extends condolences to his family and community. Stephen E. Dinehart IV, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, expressed deep sorrow for the loss of his mentor and collaborator, pledging to honor Ward's legacy with upcoming projects like "The Broken Road," James M. Ward's last post-apocalyptic adventure.
Lake Geneva, WI, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wonderfilled Inc, today issued the following statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce that James M. Ward, co-creator of our GiantLands died last week in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, due to unexpected circumstances with his health. The entire Wonderfilled family mourns this tremendous loss. On behalf of our team, we extend our deepest sympathies to James’ family and the community. James was a larger-than-life figure who brought his remarkable passion, experience and energy in roleplaying game design to our GiantLands. He more than any was looking forward to one day going with us to the GiantLands Game Park."
Stephen E. Dinehart IV, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, issued the following statement on behalf of the team: “With the passing of my boyhood idol, now friend, mentor, and collaborator, Jim. My GiantLands and Wonderfilled have suffered a major loss, and indeed the entire gaming industry and community has lost another champion. Notwithstanding that loss, I’m confident we can keep James’ legacy alive well into the future. His latest project with us 'The Broken Road', an adventure module for our GiantLands will be a homage to all things James M. Ward, the man that made me, and everything from Dungeons & Dragons to Dragon Ball Z. I’ll always be grateful for the doors he helped open and the dreams he helped us achieve with our GiantLands.”
