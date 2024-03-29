David Henry Patton’s Newly Released “At Times I’ve Felt Like Job: A Story of ‘Choices’” is a Riveting Exploration of Faith and Redemption
“At Times I’ve Felt Like Job: A Story of ‘Choices’” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Henry Patton is a compelling narrative that delves into the complexities of faith, personal choices, and the journey towards redemption.
Dubuque, IA, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “At Times I’ve Felt Like Job: A Story of ‘Choices,’” a potent exploration of one man's spiritual journey and the profound impact of choices on his life, is the creation of published author, David Henry Patton.
Patton shares, “At Times I’ve Felt Like Job: A Story of ‘Choices’ is entitled as such, because just like Job in the Bible, I was blessed numerous times as a young person. At the same time, I also experienced a great deal of suffering, still my faith has never wavered!
“I only really wish I could say the same about the rest of society, since it seems too many have left the church, and abandoned many of the lessons they were taught as a little child – wishing to live only for the moment. Well, this book – and the others that follow, are attempts to get people to right their wrongs, and return to the desired pathway that will lead them Homeward.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Henry Patton’s new book encourages a return to core values, offering a guiding light for those seeking redemption and a renewed sense of purpose.
Consumers can purchase “At Times I’ve Felt Like Job: A Story of ‘Choices’” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “At Times I’ve Felt Like Job: A Story of ‘Choices,’” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
