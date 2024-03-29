David Henry Patton’s Newly Released “SO, Where Did We Go Wrong?” Offers a Reflective Critique on Societal Values
“SO, Where Did We Go Wrong?: A thought-provoking look at society, and what I think has gone wrong with it in the last sixty years.” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Henry Patton is a compelling exploration of societal shifts and the abandonment of traditional values in the pursuit of materialism.
Dubuque, IA, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “SO, Where Did We Go Wrong?: A thought-provoking look at society, and what I think has gone wrong with it in the last sixty years.”: a potent opinion piece that will challenge readers to consider a new view of societies trajectory. “SO, Where Did We Go Wrong?: A thought-provoking look at society, and what I think has gone wrong with it in the last sixty years.” is the creation of published author, David Henry Patton.
Patton shares, “'SO, Where Did We Go Wrong?' is titled as such because, in the last sixty years, I have witnessed the very values that many have grown up with and have tried to follow being abandoned in exchange for the pursuit of earthly possessions. Just as disheartening, walking over and ignoring the 'little' people that might get in the way.
“The same can be said of the rest of society! Since it seems too many have left the church and have sacrificed their integrity, wishing to live only for the moment. Anyway, this book—and the others that follow, are my attempt to get them to right their wrongs and return to the desired pathway that will lead them Homeward.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Henry Patton’s new book challenges readers to reconsider their priorities and rediscover the timeless values that have been forsaken in the pursuit of transient pleasures.
Consumers can purchase “SO, Where Did We Go Wrong?: A thought-provoking look at society, and what I think has gone wrong with it in the last sixty years.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SO, Where Did We Go Wrong?: A thought-provoking look at society, and what I think has gone wrong with it in the last sixty years.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
