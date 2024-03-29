WE Schmidt’s Newly Released “W. J. BEAR” is an Enchanting Tale of Adventure and Discovery for Young Readers
“W. J. BEAR” from Christian Faith Publishing author WE Schmidt is an endearing and captivating children's book that follows the adventures of W. J. Bear, a mischievous young bear cub exploring the great outdoors. Through delightful storytelling, Schmidt introduces readers to W. J.'s world, where simple pleasures, family bonds, and unexpected challenges create a heartwarming narrative for young minds.
New York, NY, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “W. J. BEAR,” a delightful story of fun, family, and goodhearted mischief, is the creation of published author, WE Schmidt, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who worked in the electrical industry.
Schmidt shares, “W. J. Bear writes his own story of things that have happened in his young life. He is a normal young bear cub, ready to go at a moment’s notice. He is almost human but still a bear. He experiences things like the great outdoors, swings, slides, and recycle, where his nose and smells get the better of him. Sometimes, getting distracted is the most fun. Dirt is okay and can be loads of fun until his mom sees him. Then it can become his worst enemy.
“In WJ’s world, bears don’t have names. Everyone goes by two letters. WJ and his sister QT are part of a normal bear family. Mom and Dad have two letters for their names, too, but WJ just calls them Mom and Dad, which helps keep things simple. Simple is always better for WJ.
“Then things get complicated. The food supply starts getting low, and the family has to move. Where will they go, and what will happen to them? Dad is taking care of everyone, including WJ and sister Q T.
“Come along with me, and see what life is like for a little mischievous bear cub named W. J. Bear.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, WE Schmidt’s new book is a delightful addition to children's literature, combining adventure, family values, and the joy of exploration in a way that captivates young readers.
Consumers can purchase “W. J. BEAR” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “W. J. BEAR,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Schmidt shares, “W. J. Bear writes his own story of things that have happened in his young life. He is a normal young bear cub, ready to go at a moment’s notice. He is almost human but still a bear. He experiences things like the great outdoors, swings, slides, and recycle, where his nose and smells get the better of him. Sometimes, getting distracted is the most fun. Dirt is okay and can be loads of fun until his mom sees him. Then it can become his worst enemy.
“In WJ’s world, bears don’t have names. Everyone goes by two letters. WJ and his sister QT are part of a normal bear family. Mom and Dad have two letters for their names, too, but WJ just calls them Mom and Dad, which helps keep things simple. Simple is always better for WJ.
“Then things get complicated. The food supply starts getting low, and the family has to move. Where will they go, and what will happen to them? Dad is taking care of everyone, including WJ and sister Q T.
“Come along with me, and see what life is like for a little mischievous bear cub named W. J. Bear.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, WE Schmidt’s new book is a delightful addition to children's literature, combining adventure, family values, and the joy of exploration in a way that captivates young readers.
Consumers can purchase “W. J. BEAR” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “W. J. BEAR,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories