Bonnie Le’s Newly Released “Adellah and Violin” is a Sweet Story of a Special Friendship Between a Little Girl and a Beloved Instrument
“Adellah and Violin” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie Le is a charming and uplifting children’s book that joyously explores the unique and tender connection shared between Adellah, a young girl, and her beloved companion, Violin.
Schriever, LA, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Adellah and Violin”: a celebration of the importance of finding one’s joy in life. “Adellah and Violin” is the creation of published author, Bonnie Le, an associate professor of music. She teaches music appreciation, jazz, and rock music history at several colleges in Southern Louisiana. She is also a violinist who shares her love of music and the violin, teaching violin to all ages, children and adults. Born and raised near the Gulf of Mexico, she enjoys fishing with her husband as well as reading, traveling, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren, Thomas and Adellah.
Le shares, “Adellah and Violin are best friends. They love to play together, whether it’s practicing their scales, playing kickball, or hide-and-seek. Violin loves to hide and have Adellah find her. When Violin hides, will Adellah be able to find her?
“This is a sweet story about a friendship between a little girl and her violin. It’s a reminder that even inanimate objects can be our friends and that the best friendships are the ones that make us happy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Le’s new book weaves together the themes of friendship, playfulness, and the love of music, creating a story that will resonate with children and adults alike.
Consumers can purchase “Adellah and Violin” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Adellah and Violin,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
