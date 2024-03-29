Nate Wood’s Newly Released "Ian and His Green Rubber Boots" is a Charming Tale of the Imaginative Adventures of a Precocious Toddler

“Ian and His Green Rubber Boots” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nate Wood is an endearing children’s book that follows the delightful escapades of Ian, an imaginative and curious toddler. Through a series of unexpected endeavors, Ian discovers that his green rubber boots are more than just footwear.