Author Kelly J. Ready’s New Book, "At Your Core," Shares How to Live a More Fulfilled Life with Optimism, Desire, & a Positive Attitude by Learning to Control One’s Mind
Recent release “At Your Core” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kelly J. Ready is a fascinating read designed to help readers create an impactful change in their lives by controlling their mind through developing their core values, which will determine what is important to them and influence their daily lives.
Meridian, ID, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kelly J. Ready, who enjoys his family, friends, and recreational activities like golf, motorcycle riding, hunting, and fishing in high mountain lakes, has completed his new book, “At Your Core”: an insightful guide to help readers find ways to apply new ideas that will help them become more positive and optimistic by learning to control their mind.
A devoted father, grandfather, and husband, author Kelly J. Ready has a passion for sports, coaching kids, and personal and spiritual growth and development. He worked in Bristol Bay, Alaska for six summers commercial fishing, at Idaho Power Company for twenty-seven years, and is currently working in Community Development for the City of Meridian, Idaho. Kelly and his wife Tanya have been married for thirty-eight years and have enjoyed raising their two sons, who are both married and each have one daughter.
“This book, ‘At Your Core,’ is part of your journey in finding your purpose in life,” shares Ready. “It will give you ideas to apply to your own life and help you have a better understanding of your emotions, feelings, thoughts, behaviors, attitudes, and beliefs. Your core values determine what is important to you and will have an influence on your actions, reactions, and behaviors.
“By learning to control your mind, you will live a more fulfilled life with optimism, desire, and a positive attitude. You will learn to create your own positive energy that others are attracted to and want to be part of. You will use what you have learned to allow you to be fulfilled and have inner peace.
“The best way to become fulfilled is to develop your core values, make sure they align with God’s expectations, and use your mind to control your thoughts, behaviors, attitudes, and beliefs. By learning how to control your emotions, understanding how your mind and body work together, developing your core values, and having faith and the determination to make the world a better place, you personally will live a more fulfilled life with purpose!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kelly J. Ready’s engaging series will assist readers as they work to determine what is at their core and, with the help of their mind and God, live a more fulfilling and fruitful life. Drawing on years of his own personal experiences, Ready provides the tools required to build one’s life through spiritual and emotional development that will quickly become an essential part of their existence.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “At Your Core” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
