Author Bruce Brewer’s New Book, "Rigged Brewery Tales," is the Exciting Life of a Nassau Created Brewery
Recent release “Rigged Brewery Tales” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bruce Brewer is the wild circumstances that surrounded the creation of the bar and his life with it.
New York, NY, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Brewer, a native Bahamian with a corporate and technical background, has completed his new book, “Rigged Brewery Tales”: a gripping thrill laced within the pages of this novel are steeped in Bahamian ambience, and are told from the perspective of Brewer, a local who was born and raised in Nassau, Bahamas, when one of his many hobbies over the years lead him to become the founding father of the Rip Ty’d Brewery.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bruce Brewer’s dramatic tale has two stories revealed in parallel, both having a common theme of chase and desperation within turns of the pages, a watery battle for life as well as the retention of stolen diamonds unravel at the same time, with similar vigor, a relationship struggles for survival and emotional closures rage.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Rigged Brewery Tales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bruce Brewer’s dramatic tale has two stories revealed in parallel, both having a common theme of chase and desperation within turns of the pages, a watery battle for life as well as the retention of stolen diamonds unravel at the same time, with similar vigor, a relationship struggles for survival and emotional closures rage.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Rigged Brewery Tales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories