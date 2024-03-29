Author Gary Hendricks’s New Book, "Walking in Love’s Footsteps," is the Heartfelt Story of the Life of a Young Girl Who Was Severely Abused
Recent release “Walking in Love’s Footsteps” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary Hendricks is a story of survival, following a young girl who overcomes severe abuse and goes on to enjoy a blessed life.
Roy, UT, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gary Hendricks has completed his new book, “Walking in Love’s Footsteps”: an impactful work that follows a young girl’s tumultuous journey through life.
Author Gary Hendricks writes, “Born eight years after her third sister, Tami often referred to herself as the ‘uh-oh’ baby. With both parents working to put the older daughters through college and handle wedding expenses, she was raised in a different family environment. With parental time now a precious commodity, instead of one-on-one parenting, she mostly looked after herself. Showered with gifts and special Friday-night dinners, love encapsulated in her allotted time, Tami flourished.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gary Hendricks’s gripping tale shares how the young girl continuously perseveres through unimaginable circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Walking in Love’s Footsteps” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
