Author Raylan Gilford’s New Book, "Prison Love," is the Real Story of How the Author Maintained Loved While Behind Bars
Recent release “Prison Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author Raylan Gilford is the author’s personal experience of having a relationship even in prison.
Bellwood, IL, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Raylan Gilford, an accomplished son, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, has completed his new book, “Prison Love”: a personal story that Raylan tells of his time serving his twenty eight years, seven months, and twenty five days of his term and through that dark time of turmoil and struggle, he had a ray of light, a woman who he maintained a relationship with through that time and he has decided to share the knowledge of how they made it work with their readers.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Raylan Gilford’s informative story seeks to give out the information he used, the ones to make those missed commissary moments bearable, to make the lack of letters bearable, to not become frustrated when others get a visit and yours is empty, to give one all the tools to make sure that once you get out there is someone waiting on the other side.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Prison Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
