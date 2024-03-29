Author Derrick Williams’ New Book, “This One Is for the Ladies,” is a Self Help and Relationship Book for Women That the Author Has Based from His Experiences
Recent release “This One Is for the Ladies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Derrick Williams is a relationship self help book to help women all around.
Brooklyn, NY, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Derrick Williams has completed his new book, “This One Is for the Ladies”: an informative book that the author has put together, culminating from the various relationships he has had throughout his life both good and bad and has decided to take those experiences and use them to offer advice, guidance, and solutions.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Derrick Williams’ enlightening guide goes over a variety of subjects from understanding when your partner loves you, to cultivating a proper sex life, finding self love and fulfillment, spirituality and so much more to help all of his readers both women and the men trying to understand their partners.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “This One Is for the Ladies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
