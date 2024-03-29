Author Susan Robertson’s New Book "Cold as Ice" is a Thrilling Tale That Follows a Private Investigator as She Works to Determine the Truth Behind a Resort Owner’s Death

Recent release “Cold as Ice” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Robertson centers around private investigator Isabelle Petersen, who is hired by a resort owner to investigate the death of his brother and business partner. As Isabelle inches closer to the truth, dangerous secrets are revealed about the island that put the entire investigation, and Isabelle’s life, at risk.