Author Susan Robertson’s New Book "Cold as Ice" is a Thrilling Tale That Follows a Private Investigator as She Works to Determine the Truth Behind a Resort Owner’s Death
Recent release “Cold as Ice” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Robertson centers around private investigator Isabelle Petersen, who is hired by a resort owner to investigate the death of his brother and business partner. As Isabelle inches closer to the truth, dangerous secrets are revealed about the island that put the entire investigation, and Isabelle’s life, at risk.
Kilmarnock, VA, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan Robertson, a loving wife and mother who works for a small-town weekly newspaper in rural Virginia and enjoys singing and acting in local community theaters, has completed her new book, “Cold as Ice”: a gripping murder mystery that follows a private investigator who is called to a small private resort island in order to find out what happened to one of the island’s owners after he is found dead, and suspicions of illegal activity are raised.
“Isabelle Petersen, known as Ike, a private investigator, has been summoned to a privately-owned Caribbean island resort to investigate the death of one of the owners,” writes Susan. “The co-owner of the resort does not believe his brother was killed as the result of a boating accident but rather believes he was murdered because of his brother’s suspicion that something illegal was happening on the island, but he had no idea what it could be. Ike is there to look into anything that seems suspicious and report to the remaining owner, Paul MacKenzie, whatever she discovers. But one of the employees of the resort is becoming a distraction because of the way he commands her mental attention and physical attraction.
“Paul MacKenzie, known as Mac, is certain his brother Phillip’s boating accident was the result of foul play. Phil had summoned him to the island to help him discover what was being perpetrated ‘right under his nose’ because of one side of a phone conversation he’d overheard. So Mac had taken the advice of his former commanding officer in the Army Special Forces and hired Ike Petersen to come and look into operations at the resort and see if they could discover what he and Phil had been unable to uncover. Mac soon discovers Ike Petersen is not who he thought she was, but she is determined to do what he and his brother could not, even while fighting the love Mac is determined to offer…whether she wants it or not.
“Together, they discover why Phillip had to die and uncover who was behind it…with Ike’s life at risk in the end.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Susan Robertson’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow along on Ike and Mac's journey to uncover the truth once and for all, even if it means endangering themselves in the process. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Susan weaves a spellbinding mystery that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Cold as Ice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
