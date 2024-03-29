Author Scott G. Halversen’s New Book, “Suddenly My Zodiac Sign Changed from Gemini to Cancer,” Combines Humor and Raw Honesty to Document the Author’s Cancer Journey

Recent release “Suddenly My Zodiac Sign Changed from Gemini to Cancer” from Covenant Books author Scott G. Halversen and illustrator Ben Andersen follows the author who, thrown for a loop by stage 4 lymphoma and a secondary brain tumor, recounts how he landed on his feet with a positive attitude and an offbeat sense of humor.