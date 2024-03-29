Author Scott G. Halversen’s New Book, “Suddenly My Zodiac Sign Changed from Gemini to Cancer,” Combines Humor and Raw Honesty to Document the Author’s Cancer Journey
Recent release “Suddenly My Zodiac Sign Changed from Gemini to Cancer” from Covenant Books author Scott G. Halversen and illustrator Ben Andersen follows the author who, thrown for a loop by stage 4 lymphoma and a secondary brain tumor, recounts how he landed on his feet with a positive attitude and an offbeat sense of humor.
Alhambra, CA, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scott G. Halversen, who holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Brigham Young University and has worked in advertising and marketing for forty-three years, and illustrator Ben Andersen have completed their new book, “Suddenly My Zodiac Sign Changed from Gemini to Cancer”: a captivating account of the author’s journey with cancer, and how he managed to get through it all with his positive attitude, offbeat sense of humor, and loved ones by his side at every step of the way.
After graduating from Brigham Young University, author Scott G. Halversen worked as a writer for his school’s Development Office and at an ad agency in Utah. He subsequently secured a position in the advertising department of Occidental Life Insurance Company, eventually becoming the advertising director. Scott next went to work for “California Broker Magazine” as the marketing vice president, retiring after thirty years. The author and his wife, Peggy, have four children and nine grandchildren.
“Learning you have a brain tumor sends shock waves through your mind,” writes Halversen. “Your continued existence is in question. You know the odds are against you.
“I spent a month in the hospital recuperating from a harsh chemo treatment which nuked my immune system and wiped me out. Absolutely no visitors were allowed because of COVID. Suddenly my time became very precious. There was a real chance my brain could be scrambled if the chemo didn’t knock out my tumor.
“So how could I best use my time? I decided to write letters to all my kids and grandkids telling them how much I loved them and why they were special to me. My next project was to start writing my life story. Then I decided to write a ‘fun’ cancer book that might bring some smiles and useful tips to other cancer patients. The book is richly illustrated with 91 humorous cartoons to bring some grins along with nitty-gritty hospital tips for coping with chemo, and ideas for quickly getting back on your feet at home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Scott G. Halversen and illustrator Ben Andersen’s new book is a mixed bag of personal accounts, suggested activities, attitudes, and nitty-gritty hospital tips to help cancer patients get through chemo. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Halversen shares his story in the hope of connecting with readers who are facing their own cancer diagnosis in order to help them understand they are not alone in their fight.
Readers can purchase “Suddenly My Zodiac Sign Changed from Gemini to Cancer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
