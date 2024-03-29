Author Carolyn Collett’s New Book, "Willow and Friends," is a Delightful Story All About the Importance of Learning to Appreciate the Moments God Brings to One’s Life
Recent release “Willow and Friends” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Collett is an adorable tale that centers around a group of children who, while visiting with their grandparents, learn to be thankful for the small moments of beauty in life that God provides.
Hazard, KY, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Collett, a loving wife and grandmother who has a strong belief in her faith in God, has completed her new book, “Willow and Friends”: a charming story designed to help readers learn to appreciate the beauty that can be found within all of God’s creations, especially in nature.
The youngest of ten children, author Carolyn Collett was born in Southeastern Kentucky, and has always loved the beauty of the outdoors, having spent a majority of her childhood playing outside. She has a wonderful life with her husband and has two beautiful daughters and five awesome grandkids and is so very proud and thankful for her family. This is the fifth book she has written, and her second children’s book.
Collett writes, “A single leaf drifting past in the breeze or the frantic waving of the big trees as the wind picks up before a storm; listening to the birds sing and talk in their language to each other on a beautiful summer morning; watching a deer or the squirrels come close with looks of curiosity; or having a butterfly land on your arm just for a moment—there is always something to enjoy for kids and adults of all ages that God has created.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carolyn Collett’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on the author’s tale, while learning to appreciate the simple things that God has made in life.
Readers can purchase “Willow and Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
