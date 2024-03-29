Author Carolyn Collett’s New Book, "Willow and Friends," is a Delightful Story All About the Importance of Learning to Appreciate the Moments God Brings to One’s Life

Recent release “Willow and Friends” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Collett is an adorable tale that centers around a group of children who, while visiting with their grandparents, learn to be thankful for the small moments of beauty in life that God provides.