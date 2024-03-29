Author Patricia Grant’s New Book, "A Woman’s Self Worth," is an Endlessly Empowering Work That Speaks to Anyone Going Through Obstacles in Life
Recent release “A Woman’s Self Worth” from Page Publishing author Patricia Grant shares the ever-important message that love doesn’t have to hurt to be okay, in hopes of allowing readers to live a more fulfilling life.
Tuskegee, AL, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Grant, who grew up in the Deep South in Tuskegee, Alabama, has completed her new book, “A Woman’s Self Worth”: an insightful work that encourages readers to love themselves.
Author Patricia Grant was the youngest of twelve siblings. Her parents, Ms. Lizzie Mae Collins and Mr. Johnnie Johnson, brought a very gifted child into the world on April 2, 1966. Patricia was educated in the Macon County school system. In her high school years, she developed her love and gift for writing. After high school, she married and moved to Irvington, New Jersey, then later to Patterson, New Jersey. After living there for some years, she decided to move back to her hometown, where she lives now. Single and at fifty-one years of age, she decided to fulfill her dream—writing.
Grant writes, “As she went on, she still had the faith and belief in him until, when he felt that he had complete control of her, he changed. He became very abusive both mentally and physically. He would push her and grab her, but his main focus was still controlling her thought process. She now stood alone because she had allowed this man to gain control to the point where she had turned her back on her friends and family. Now she was like a little child lost out in the wilderness, searching to find her way back home. She was confused because her entire sense of direction was completely gone.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patricia Grant’s inspirational work guides readers toward a better life filled with love and happiness.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “A Woman’s Self Worth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
