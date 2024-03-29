Author James Anthony’s New Book, "Burned: Book 1," is a Fascinating Tale That Centers Around a Teddy Bear Who Must Protect His Owner from Dangerous, Unknown Creatures
Recent release “Burned: Book 1” from Page Publishing author James Anthony tells the story of Teddy, a stuffed bear who, on the night of his owner’s 111th birthday, recalls the years he has spent fighting to protect her. Despite the countless battle scars he has earned, Teddy never gives up on ensuring Ava’s safety, facing each new danger with courage and bravery.
New York, NY, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Anthony, a loving husband and a father of three who has a technical background in mechanics and robotics, has completed his new book, “Burned: Book 1”: a gripping tale that follows a teddy bear named Teddy as he recounts his history with Ava, an elderly woman who he has fought to protect since she was a young child from dangerous creatures throughout the years with the help of her other toys.
James shares, “Have you ever seen a child’s toy so worn out that it seemed as if it would fall apart at any moment? A toy so worn down that you pitied it? Maybe that the child who owned it may have been too rough when playing with it? Just maybe, that toy’s excessive wear came from somewhere else. When you love somebody and don’t hold back, no cost is too high to protect them. Don’t pity these toys when you see them. Odds are, that toy was a soldier. They deserve your respect.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Anthony’s riveting tale will take readers on an incredible journey as they witness Teddy’s heroic deeds and epic battles against the forces of darkness that threaten Ava, and how he vows to always remain by her side as her best friend. Heartfelt and expertly paced, James weaves a beautiful and touching story that is sure to resonate with readers and encourage them to look back fondly on their own beloved stuffed toys.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Burned: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
