Author James Anthony’s New Book, "Burned: Book 1," is a Fascinating Tale That Centers Around a Teddy Bear Who Must Protect His Owner from Dangerous, Unknown Creatures

Recent release “Burned: Book 1” from Page Publishing author James Anthony tells the story of Teddy, a stuffed bear who, on the night of his owner’s 111th birthday, recalls the years he has spent fighting to protect her. Despite the countless battle scars he has earned, Teddy never gives up on ensuring Ava’s safety, facing each new danger with courage and bravery.