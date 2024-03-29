Author Francis Miller’s New Book, "Emily and Clyde," is a Compelling Tale That Centers Around the Investigation Into a Sixteen-Year-Old Murder Case

Recent release “Emily and Clyde” from Page Publishing author Francis Miller follows the fascinating mystery surrounding the disappearance of an expecting mother who winds up dead months later without any evidence or DNA. Sixteen years later, a special agent and a detective team up in order to reopen the case and finally deliver justice.