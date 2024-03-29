Author Francis Miller’s New Book, "Emily and Clyde," is a Compelling Tale That Centers Around the Investigation Into a Sixteen-Year-Old Murder Case
Recent release “Emily and Clyde” from Page Publishing author Francis Miller follows the fascinating mystery surrounding the disappearance of an expecting mother who winds up dead months later without any evidence or DNA. Sixteen years later, a special agent and a detective team up in order to reopen the case and finally deliver justice.
Mandan, ND, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Francis Miller, who currently resides in North Dakota with his wife of thirty years, Jenifer, has completed his new book, “Emily and Clyde”: a gripping thriller that follows a special agent and a detective who must work together to solve the mysterious sixteen-year-old murder case of an expecting mother who was found with no forensic evidence whatsoever.
Originally from California, author Francis Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in university studies, an associate of science, an associate of arts, and an associate of applied science. The author has taught hunter education for over twenty-five years for the people of North Dakota. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, fishing, painting art in acrylics, and writing, but most of all, he enjoys family and his amazing grandchildren.
Miller shares, “This mystery involves a young expecting mother who disappears soon after learning that her fiancé has been killed in action. John was an Army officer and on deployment. Authorities in the small Midwest city investigated her disappearance with no results. After months, her body was discovered. There were no clues, no DNA. The police began dealing with a Chicago drug family expanding into their area. The case is forgotten for sixteen years.
“The city has grown considerably since that time. Sixteen years is a long time to be forgotten. However, this young energetic four-year law student joins the team on an internship. Special Agent Emily Edmunds and Detective Clyde Sorenson team together and renew the investigation.”
Published by Page Publishing, Francis Miller’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as long kept secrets are slowly revealed over the course of the investigation, leading to shocking twists that will keep the pages turning until the very end. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Miller weaves an intricate mystery that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Emily and Clyde” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Originally from California, author Francis Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in university studies, an associate of science, an associate of arts, and an associate of applied science. The author has taught hunter education for over twenty-five years for the people of North Dakota. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, fishing, painting art in acrylics, and writing, but most of all, he enjoys family and his amazing grandchildren.
Miller shares, “This mystery involves a young expecting mother who disappears soon after learning that her fiancé has been killed in action. John was an Army officer and on deployment. Authorities in the small Midwest city investigated her disappearance with no results. After months, her body was discovered. There were no clues, no DNA. The police began dealing with a Chicago drug family expanding into their area. The case is forgotten for sixteen years.
“The city has grown considerably since that time. Sixteen years is a long time to be forgotten. However, this young energetic four-year law student joins the team on an internship. Special Agent Emily Edmunds and Detective Clyde Sorenson team together and renew the investigation.”
Published by Page Publishing, Francis Miller’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as long kept secrets are slowly revealed over the course of the investigation, leading to shocking twists that will keep the pages turning until the very end. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Miller weaves an intricate mystery that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Emily and Clyde” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories