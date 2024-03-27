Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of North Dakota Self Storage Facility
Nathan Gottlieb, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen and Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the sale of the Mini Stor All in Fargo, North Dakota.
Minneapolis, MN, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Gottlieb, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen and Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the sale of the Mini Stor All in Fargo, North Dakota. The facility is located in the heart of Fargo right on 25th Street and consists of 399 units and 42,034 rentable square feet of self-storage, 11,100 rentable square feet of contractor units, and a retail space of 7,850 rentable square feet. Gottlieb and his team represented the Seller and worked directly with the Buyer to complete the transaction. The Buyer is a national group who is focusing on growing their already established presence in North Dakota.
Nathan, Alex, Matt and Tom are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
